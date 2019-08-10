|
|
Fredrick (Fred) Yager, 73, of Ladson, passed away on August 7, 2019, he fought a long and valiant ten year battle with lung cancer.Born on July 19, 1946 in Troy, New York. He was the son of the late Adolf and Martha (Young) Yager.Fred was a 1964 graduate of Troy High School. Immediately after high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he was awarded a myriad of awards and recognitions. He served 20 years and retired in 1984. After his retirement he began a career as an instructor and technical writer. Up until his death, Fred was still employed with Scientific Research Corporation (SRC). His career was extensive, stretching over 54 years and he was a beloved co-worker and an invaluable member of his work family. He had specialized experience with logistics management, administration and maintenance, supply support, configuration management and conducting logistics research and analysis.Fred was an avid sports fan with a love for NASCAR, baseball – Go Mets! , and football – Go Giants! He loved to spend time with his closest friends and family. He had a brother from another mother Johnny Nolen, with whom he had a 42 year friendship that meant the world to both of them. Fred could be found every week with his long time group of friends, celebrating Thirsty Thursday.Fred joins in eternal life his parents, Adolf and Martha Yager, brother, John Yager, father in law, Richard Haecke, and son in law, James Mangan Jr.Fred is survived by his wife, Karen K. Yager, his beloved daughters, Lisa (Shawn) Mangan, Utah, Jennifer Boyd, New York, and Michelle (Mark) Thomas, New York. His brother, Karl (Sandy) Yager, his sister, Ruth (Bill) Hammond, and sister in law, Janice Yager, all of New York. He is the proud grandpa to Austin, Tyler (Melissa), Emily, Kristopher, Dylan, Nicholas, Ashley, Jacob, Samantha, Cayle, and two beautiful great granddaughters, Lilly Grace and Hazel and his fur baby, Misty. He also, leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Friends and family are invited to come and share a celebration of Fred’s life. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 2:00pm at the James A. Dyal Funeral Home at 303 South Main Street, Summerville. A reception will follow at the VFW, 10154 Bellwright Road, Summerville.There will be a memorial mass at Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Avenue, Troy, New York on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:30. Immediately following there will be a reception at the same location.In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or in Fred’s memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/fredrick-fred-yager
Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2019