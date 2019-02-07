Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church
520 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church
520 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Friede Goerold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Friede B. Vanderpool Goerold

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Friede B. Vanderpool Goerold Obituary
Cohoes - Friede B. Goerold, 98, of Pasinella Way died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Eddy Village Green after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Frank Vanderpool and Effie Cipperly Vanderpool and wife of the late Edward L. Goerold. She had resided in Troy and most of her life in Wynantskill and was a 1938 graduate of Troy High School.Friede was a homemaker for many years and many years ago worked at Pioneer Bank and Knitcraft.Friede was a lifelong active member and the longest standing member of the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church, a member of the Friends of North Greenbush Library and enjoyed doing puzzles. She and her husband enjoyed many cruises.Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Bill) Storz, Clifton Park and Pam (Marty) Burke, Loudonville; six grandchildren, Leah Storz, Garth Storz, Janel Weiner, Kira Schettino, Ryan Burke and Eric Burke; 15 great grandchildren, Christopher, Olivia, Logan, Gabriella, and Alexandra Storz, Nolan, Adeleigh, Gehrig, and Jace Weiner, Sean and Evan Schettino and Bradyn, Gavin, Lucas and Emelia Burke and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Lance Goerold; a sister, Beatrice Bonesteel and three brothers, Walter, Donald and Winstan Vanderpool.Relatives and friends may call at the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church 520 Pawling Avenue Troy on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a funeral service at 11 AM with Rev. Karyl Hopp, Pastor, officiating.Interment will be in Memory Gardens Colonie.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Friede B. Goerold to the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church 520 Pawling Avenue Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/friede-b-vanderpool-goerold
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now