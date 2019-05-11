|
Gardner I. Haff, 96, of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on May 9 at Ellis Hospital with family by his side. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th street and 3rd avenue, Lansingburgh. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. E. Allen Siebold officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie.Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gardner-i-haff
Published in The Record on May 12, 2019