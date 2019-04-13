|
|
Gary J. McClure, 75, passed away on Friday, April 11, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:30 am on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-j-mcclure
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019