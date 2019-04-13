The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. McClure

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary J. McClure Obituary
Gary J. McClure, 75, passed away on Friday, April 11, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:30 am on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-j-mcclure
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Download Now