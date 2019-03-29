|
|
TROY - Gary T. Carbonneau, 78, of Lansingburgh passed peacefully on March 25,2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy he was the son of the late Thomas and Sela Braninghof Carbonneau and the devoted husband to the late Marjorie Anderson Carbonneau.Mr. Carbonneau was educated in Troy and was retired from Russell Sage College in Troy. Gary and his late wife Marjorie were the founders of the Little Miss Softball League in Lansingbirgh and helped to support it for many years. They were an inspiration to many young women athletes from Lansingburgh.Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Carbonneau, sons, Gary Carbonneau Jr. and Brian Carbonneau ,step son Scott Anderson and sister Sharon Johnson (James) Also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.Friends are invited to call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125thStreets) in Lansingburgh on Monday morning from 10 to 12 with a prayer service at 12 noon. The interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy.For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-t-carbonneau
Published in The Record on Mar. 30, 2019