George Adam Weingartner II, 73, of Surfside Beach South Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020.Born in Troy, NY on January 16th 1947, he was the son of the late Edward and Hazel (Greene) Weingartner. He married Linda Morris on May 11, 1968 and moved to Saratoga Springs, NY in 1970 and then moved to Greenfield Center, NY in 1977 where they resided until their retirement to Surfside Beach, SC in 2011.George was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and attended the University of North Dakota. He was a Senior Project Manager in the construction industry and a dedicated volunteer. He was a Lifetime Member and past President for the Saratoga Springs Jaycees. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Middle Grove Fire Department for 29 years, serving from 1981-2010 where he served as the Financial Secretary, Captain, and Vice President and President of the Round Table. He was a certified EMT and CCT serving as a volunteer with the Community Ambulance Squad in Ballston Spa, NY for over 15 years. He was passionate about serving others and was proud to support his communities through his volunteerism.George was equally passionate about his love of family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Morris Weingartner, son Police Chief George Adam Weingartner III (Adam) and his wife, Staci Willich Weingartner of Ottawa, Kansas, gransons Addison James Weingartner and Alexander Thomas Weingartner, all of Ottawa Kansas. Daughter Jennifer Weingartner Wible and her husband Larry Wible, granddaughters Britney Wible Sullivan and her husband Danny Sullivan, great grandson Ryker Sullivan and Lauren Wible, all of Fredericksburg, VA. He is survived by sister Carol Monsees and her husband Charles, brother Edward Weingartner and his wife Susan and sister Margaret (Peg) Cameron and her husband Ron and brother, the late James Weingartner. He survived by many nieces and nephews.A memorial service may be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to George’s memory to one of the following organizations: Middle Grove Fire department, P.O. Box 117, Middle Grove, 12850 or Community Emergency Corps, 78 Thompson Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-adam-weingartner-ii
Published in The Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.