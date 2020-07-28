Albany - Rev. George F. Miller, Jr., 84, formerly of Green Island, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after contracting the COVID virus.Born in Adams, MA, he was son of the late George F. Miller, Sr. and Marion Northrup Miller. He had resided in Green Island for many years. George earned a BS in Education from North Adams School of Liberal Arts, his Master of Sacred Theology from Boston University School of Theology, and did additional studies in Hospital and Prison Chaplaincy. He joined the Naval Reserve in 1953 where he served as a Chaplain for eight years.George served many United Methodist churches over the years including Eagle Bridge and Granville, NY, and Rupert, VT. He was pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Green Island for 30 years, retiring in 2000. During his years in ministry, he was appointed Conference Director of Outdoor Education (operating three sites in NY and VT), Chairman of Camping for the NYS Council of Churches, Conference Director of Local and Conference Youth Work, and Chairman of Regional Ecumenical Committee of Denominations Executives, among others.Com
munity was very important to George. He helped create the Green Island Senior Citizens Club, and the STOP Race To End Hunger, a 5K race that raised money for local food pantries. He served as a past President of the Green Island Little League, and for many years was a member, then President of the Green Island School Board.In 1980, he founded and was Director of ABT (Abuser Battered Therapy) Counseling, finding a real need for male abused counseling. He was in the forefront of male counseling programs and spoke at regional seminars and on tv and radio shows.He was involved for 10 years in “The Walk to Emmaus Spiritual Life Community” and was a member of Circuit Riders.Survivors include sons, Robert (Mary Theresa) Miller of Troy, Geoffrey (Cindy) Miller of Green Island and Daniel (Tammy) Miller of Troy; their mother, Carolyn Rivage Miller; grandchildren, Angela (Jesse) Heilmann and Alex Miller; Zachary (Carly), Nathaniel (fiancé Laura) and Noah Miller; Owen and Courtney Miller; brother, Rev. William (Eleanor) Miller, NC; sister, Meryl Lee (Dennis) Hauck, FL; several nieces and nephews; and friend, Roger Rice.Due to NYS COVID travel restrictions, and for safety concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date to allow for family and friends from out of state to take part.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Rev. George Miller Jr. to the Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 1523, Green Island, NY 12183. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rev-george-f-miller-jr