East Greenbush, N.Y.-George Gerard Sickles, formerly of Wynantskill, NY passed away on July 30, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Avenue, Troy, NY. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy, NY. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home 312 Hoosick Street Troy, New York 12180, 518-272-3930. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com