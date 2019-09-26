Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fontaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Fontaine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Fontaine Obituary
WATERFORD George J. Fontaine, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday September 25, 2019.Funeral services will be Monday at 11 am from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 11:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 pm.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now