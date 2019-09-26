|
WATERFORD George J. Fontaine, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday September 25, 2019.Funeral services will be Monday at 11 am from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 11:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 pm.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
