|
|
Troy - George J. Keyrouze, 92, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late Louis Keyrouze and Victoria Barakat Keyrouze and husband for 58 years of the late Mary Joan Keeler Keyrouze, who died in 2014. He had resided in the Troy area all his life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School.George was a printer for the New York State Office of General Services, retiring in 1984.A musician, he was an upright bass player, a member of The Joe Marotta Trio and a member of the Grenadiers Drum & Bugle Corp.Survivors include two daughters, Joan (Glenn) Kewley, Latham and Kathleen (Carl) Deuel, Troy; three sons, Gary (Anne) Keyrouze, Clifton Park, George Keyrouze, Troy and Timothy (Jill) Keyrouze, Fort Worth, TX; eight grandchildren, Marissa Kewley, Nicole Falzo, Richard Pena, Kenneth and Cierra Deuel, Eric, Adam and Benjamin Keyrouze; two great grandchildren, Landon Falzo and Juliana Pena; a sister, Della Mawad; a brother, Samuel Keyrouze and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Peter Keyrouze and Rev. Joseph Keyrouze.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Monday, March 9, 2020 afrom 8-10AM.Funeral service will be held Monday at 10AM at the funeral home and at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor.Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of George J. Keyrouze to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-j-keyrouze
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020