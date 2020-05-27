Troy-George LaBrake, 72, passed away on May 25, 2020 from complications from COVID-19 at the Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville.Born in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late George LaBrake and Glenna Martin LaBrake. George graduated from Troy High School. He owned and operated George LaBrake Auto Sales, on Hoosick Street in Troy for many years. He is survived by his siblings Ramona (the late Vincent Patneaude) Sunkes, David LaBrake and Donna (Charles) Buscema, also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brother Jerry LaBrake. A memorial service and graveside service will take place at St. John’s Cemetery. Troy at a later date. Online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.