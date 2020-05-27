George LaBrake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy-George LaBrake, 72, passed away on May 25, 2020 from complications from COVID-19 at the Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville.Born in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late George LaBrake and Glenna Martin LaBrake. George graduated from Troy High School. He owned and operated George LaBrake Auto Sales, on Hoosick Street in Troy for many years. He is survived by his siblings Ramona (the late Vincent Patneaude) Sunkes, David LaBrake and Donna (Charles) Buscema, also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brother Jerry LaBrake. A memorial service and graveside service will take place at St. John’s Cemetery. Troy at a later date. Online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved