Clifton Park-George N Moore, 78, of Clifton Park NY passed away after a brief illness. He was born in Green Island NY on October 4th, 1941, and the son to the late George Moore and Mildred Hagadorn Moore.George married his beloved wife Donna in 1987 where he enjoyed spending time with her working in the garden and tending to the flowers and the lawn. After Donna’s passing in 2009 George continued to spend his time gardening and working in the yard, Along with working around the house he enjoyed watching movies, cooking and having a cigar on the patio. George was a paint maker at Passonno Paints in Watervliet before retiring in 2006 due to a serious illness that he battled and overcame. George touched many lives and is survived by his children Colleen Hamel (James), Tina Curtis (Bernard), Allen Moore, Tammy Herrick (Gene) Christopher Moore (Katy) along with Donna’s children Robert Hayes (Kim) Michelle Lafontaine (Joe) and Cherie Finger, 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert, Warren, Dorothy and Colleen Moore. predeceased by his mother, father and his siblings, Peggy, Charles, Thomas, Edward, Alice, Wilbert and Barbara. The family will come together for a private service with a Burial of cremated remains at St Marys’ Cemetery, Troy http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-n-moore