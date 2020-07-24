Brunswick, N.Y.-George Walker Morgan, Jr., 78 of Brunswick Hills, beloved husband of Susan E. Price Morgan of Brunswick Hills, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Born in Chicago, IL in 1941 he was the son of the late George Walker and Dorothy Wegg Morgan. George attended North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka, IL, and was a graduate of the Tabor Academy, in Marion, MA (Cape Cod) Class of 1960. During this time George developed his deep love for the open water. He attended the University of Arizona and then graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, UT where he earned his degree in Finance. While in school at Weber State, George met and married Susan. They relocated in 1981 from Salt Lake City, UT to Clifton Park, NY and then to his home in Brunswick Hills. George served as Chairman of the Board of Morgan Linen Service in Menands since 1981, where he self-proclaimed to be “A man of the cloth.” George was beloved and respected by everyone at the plant by endearing himself to all employees on every level and position.George was a member of the Country Club of Troy, where he enjoyed endless rounds of golf with close friends and family. George was an avid supporter of Community Hospice. He was a loving and loyal family man supporting his mother and two aunts in their last days. George was a dedicated and life-long fan of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs; ensuring they were specially blessed during their family dinner prayers. Beloved husband of 50 years on June 6th to Susan E. Price Morgan of Brunswick, devoted father of Walker K. (Tiffany) Morgan of Ballston Lake, NY and Lauren E. (David) Hullinger of Ft. Worth, TX, cherished grandfather of Kamryn, Chase, Christian and Taylor Morgan and Madeline (Tyson) Graff and Brandon Hullinger. George was the brother and best friend of Linda (Bruce) Levak of Durham, NC. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12 Noon to 2:00 P.M. at the Morris-Stebbins-Miner and Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY 12180. A private funeral service will follow thereafter. A burial service will be held at a later date at the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands.Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 35 persons can be present in the funeral home at a time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements as well. Hand sanitizer will be made available at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Community Hospice in memory of George W. Morgan, Jr. Please express your on-line condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-walker-morgan-jr