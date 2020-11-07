MENANDS– Gert Kutz peacefully entered eternal rest on Nov. 5, 2020. Father Kofi, friend and pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish and the Black Catholic Apostolate prayed at her bedside with family. Gert’s deep faith and the values of St. Francis characterized her life. Born on Sept. 30, 1919 in Watervliet, N.Y., to Helen (Kelly) and Andrew Dunn, she was the oldest of three and supported her family at age 18, after her father’s early death. Her sisters Margaret (Gene) Donlon, Helen (Sam) Viola pre-deceased her. Gert was a 1937 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was grateful to start work at St. Peter’s Hospital the day after graduation, during the Depression. Gert met Allan Kutz, her beloved husband, on a “blind date”, love at first sight, and the shared values of faith, family, patriotism, and service made a beautiful marriage. Married on Sept. 20, 1941, they spent war years in South Carolina, with Gert and her friend Kay Hegyes driving to New York with a baby son after Allan was shipped out to the European Theatre. Upon his return they moved to Menands, a village they loved and participated in all activities throughout their lives. Allan pre-deceased her at age 56. Gert continued volunteering as president of Menands Senior Citizens, president of Siena Women’s Club, Altar Rosary Society, Meals on Wheels, Christ Child Society, Roberts Realty real estate agent, and being the matriarch of her family. Her meals at the dining room table were a life-long labor of love. She was a long term season ticket holder for Siena Men’s Basketball and enjoyed treating others at Valente’s Restaurant, the Purple Pub, Arsenal City and Hill Top. Gert’s children, Allan Kutz (Deb Parker), Betty Kutz (Bob Davison), Barbara (Kutz) Walsh (Dilly Walsh (deceased) were her joy. Grandma to Teagan Kutz, Courtney Kutz (Cary) Albaum, Dylan Walsh, Kara Walsh (Tyler Matlock), Marisa (Walsh) Michael Collins she loved to treat; Gigi to her great-grandchildren, Sophie and Grant Kutz, Elliot, Lindy, Mae Albaum were her great blessings. Sue Donlon, Gert’s devoted niece and companion, went to Democratic events, Christ Child meetings, CCHS fundraisers and cheered on the “Saints”. “Aunt Gert” to Emily (Kutz) Art Klein, Christine (Kutz deceased) Frank Dzialo, Cheryl (Kutz deceased) Arver Ferguson, Pat (Donlon) Dave Condon, Jim (Lori) Donlon, Paul (Ellen) Viola, Tom (Betty) Viola, Bill Viola. Grandnieces and nephews include Michelle (Klein) Dave Cournan, Melissa (Klein) Ben Pierson, Kevin (Amy) Dzialo, Cynthia Dzialo, Samantha (Adam Dzialo) Freeman, Matthew (Colleen) Condon, Drew (Renee) Condon, Joe Donlon, Lori Donlon, John Viola, Sara (Viola) Tim Sandole, Peter Viola, Mike Ferguson. Great-grandnieces and nephews, Davy (Samantha) Cournan, Emily Cournan, Ethan Sandole, Chrissy Freeman. “Aunt Pat” to Kathleen (Magarro) Hegyes, Pat (Hegyes) John Parsons, Jim (Pat) Hegyes, Allan Hegyes. Special family includes Edward Van Kuren, Marcia Kutz, Frank and Mary Ellen Pugliano, Virgine (Pinky Vanderhyden) Marvin Wulf, Alyce Wessels; her longtime caregivers, Charles, Emily, Herb, Mary Kutz (deceased) her brothers and sisters-in-law. Gert always believed in a life of service and support to others. She was recognized for her years of volunteering and being an involved citizen. She expressed a wish that all people could be tolerant, accepting and work to make a better world. In respect of COVID restrictions, all funeral arrangements are private to the immediate family. Her 100 th Celebration of Life in 2019 is her memorial to her amazing life. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: St. Joan of Arc/Black Apostolate Parish, 76 Menands Road, Menands, NY 12204, Christ Child Society of Albany, c/o Annette Guido, P.O. Box 423, Guilderland Center, N.Y., 12085, The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, N.Y., 12208 or to a charity of your choice
