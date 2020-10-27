Grace Goodermote

HOOSICK FALLS-Grace “Gracie” (Loker) Goodermote, 92, a longtime resident of Berlin and of Hoosick Falls since 2012, died peacefully Sunday morning, October 25, 2020, at the Center for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a brief illness. Born in Berlin, March 12, 1928, Mrs. Goodermote was the daughter of the late Kenneth Loker and Nellie (Teal) Wright and, for many years, the devoted wife of the late Dee “Dee-Boy” Goodermote of Berlin, who predeceased her in January 2007. Mrs. Goodermote was a graduate of Berlin High School and very proud to have been the school’s very first drum majorette. In addition to being an impeccable homemaker, for over 38 years she was employed as a teller at the former Taconic Valley Bank (currently Fleet Bank) in Berlin. At the time of her retirement she had earned the position of head cashier. “Gracie” was a very active member of the United Methodist Church of Berlin throughout her life. She was a member of the Berlin Senior Citizens Club and was recognized by the Rensselaer County Legislature as the “1997 Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year”. She loved to work in her flower garden and especially enjoyed growing gladiolas. As a younger woman she loved square dancing with her husband at the former Bridgeway in Cherry Plain and in the 1950’s watching him drive his modified class stockcar at Lebanon Valley Speedway and the former Stateline Dirt Track. Mrs. Goodermote is survived by a niece and her husband, Yvonne and Gary Messemer of Cropseyville and several of her husband’s nieces and nephews including Kent Goodermote . In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, the late Marie Snyder and a niece Penny Reynolds Teal. A graveside ceremony for Mrs. Goodermote will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Berlin Community Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., where her pastor, Rev. Joel Holcomb will offer prayers and a committal service. Proper facial masks and social distancing will be required according to the current NYS Health Department guidelines. At Mrs. Goodermote’s request, memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to United Methodist Church of Berlin, 17 South Main Street, Berlin, NY 12022, in her memory. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. http://www.lastingmemories.com/grace-goodermote