Fort Edward, NY - Haigoohi Mahigian Smith, 98, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Fort Hudson Residential Health after a long illness and is now with our Lord.Born in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Sarkis Mahigian and Ossanna Ganimian Mahigian. She had resided in the Troy area early in her life, and was a graduate of Troy elementary schools and Albany High School class of 1940.After marrying Thomas W., Smith, she resided in Colonie for 50 years before making Saratoga Springs her home. At that point she retired from a secretarial position with the NYS Office of General Service in 2007 at 85 years young. She was the choir director and sometimes an organist for St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet for many decades. Her church and faith were a very important love in her life. Along with her church, her love for her family was immeasurable. She was the true matriarch and made sure that everyone was aware of that.In December, 2019, it became necessary to live at the Fort Hudson Residential Health Facility for the increased care she needed. Our heartfelt thank you goes out to all the staff at Fort Hudson; we cannot say enough about their love, kindness and caring for Haigoohi and her family.Survivors include a son, Stuart (Josephine) Smith, Israel; a daughter, Shelley (Will) Martin, Saratoga Springs; 8 grandchildren, Gavriel (Shimrit) Smith, Naftali (Michal) Smith, Rafael Smith, Benjamin (Michelle) Martin, Christopher (Sarah) Martin, Daniel (Cecilia Iglesias) Martin, Ryan (Rebecca) Martin, Renee Martin (Daniel McKenna) as well as 9 great grandchildren, and a brother, Haig S. Mahigian, She is also survived by one niece and three nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Levon (Leo) Mahigian and one nephew.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be private for immediate family. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Haigoohi Smith to the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church PO BOX 196 Watervliet, NY 12189. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/haigoohi-mahigian-smith
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2020