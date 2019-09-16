Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
Harold A. Schermerhorn Obituary
Cohoes: Harold A. Schermerhorn, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Harold and Ada Schermerhorn. Harold is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Jane Schermerhorn.Harold was a proud veteran serving with the Army in World War II. He was an avid rifleman and received many awards in skeet shooting. One of his greatest pleasures was taking walks with his little dog Penny.Harold is survived by his two children, Leone J. Schermerhorn and Kenneth M. Schermerhorn (Lisa). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Schermerhorn (Deanne) and Amy Stuart (Jeffrey) and four great grandchildren, Samantha Schermerhorn, Madison Schermerhorn, Natalie Stuart and Aaron Stuart. He also leaves behind his brother, Howard SchermerhornHarold is predeceased by his brother, Robert Schermerhorn.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ().Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 11am-1pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, New York 12189. A funeral service will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private.To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-a-schermerhorn
Published in The Record on Sept. 17, 2019
