|
|
Averill Park - Harriet Lee Groat, 74, of Holcomb Road died Tuesday, October 01, 2019, after a long battle of health complications.Born in Schoharie, NY, she was daughter of the late Glenn Ullman and Beulah Eldredge Ullman and wife of the late Louis Earl Groat.Harriet did many things throughout her life living in the Sand Lake area. She was very proud to call herself a farmer on the family farm, the former Diamond G. Ranch.She loved animals, especially the time she spent owning, grooming and riding horses at her residence on Holcomb Road.Survivors include her children, Vicky L. Tilley, Kenneth J. Groat, Tammy L. Groat, Lee E. Groat, Michael P. Groat; and her grandchildren, Amy Lesson, D.J. Tilley, Casey Messick, Alex Groat, Shelby Groat, Danielle Groat, and Jennifer Groat.A gathering of family and friends will convene on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1-4PM at the Hencke residence 182 Roaser Road in Sand Lake, NY 12153.To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harriet-lee-ullman-groat
Published in The Record on Oct. 3, 2019