Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Resources
Harry J. Bockleslaugh Sr. Obituary
North Greenbush - Harry J. Bockleslaugh, Sr., 73, of Hidley Road died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late Clarence A. Bockleslaugh and Beatrice McHale Bockleslaugh and husband for 54 years of Lillian Barnett Bockleslaugh. He was a lifelong resident of North Greenbush and attended Averill Park Schools.Harry was a work foreman/truck driver for the Rensselaer County Highway Department for 39 years, retiring in 2002. He was the 4th generation to operate the Bockleslaugh Farm on Hidley Road in North Greenbush for many years and the 5th generation is now working it.Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Lillian Bockleslaugh, North Greenbush; two sons, Harry Bockleslaugh, Jr., North Greenbush and Gerald Bockleslaugh, North Greenbush.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Saturday, at 10 AM at the funeral home.Interment will be in Blooming Grove Cemetery Defreestville. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-j-bockleslaugh-sr
Published in The Record on Feb. 14, 2020
