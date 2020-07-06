Halfmoon - Hazel Mary Landry, 76, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her daughter's residence, surrounded by family and her beloved aides, after a valiant fight with Parkinson’s.Born July 3 in Troy, NY, she was daughter of the late Harry M. Houser and Ruth Wetherwax Houser. She had resided in Troy all her life until moving in with her daughter in 2018. She was a 1961 graduate of Troy High School.Ms. Landry was a Mental Health Accounts Receivable Representative at Samaritan Hospital for 28 years, retiring in January of 2018. Her job and ability to help patients meant the world to her. She was beloved by both her patients and her co-workers.She was a life-long member of the Third Presbyterian Church in Troy, where she enjoyed being a member of the choir. She had held positions as both Treasurer and Elder for the church, where she truly felt at home. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles, listening to music, playing dominoes, cooking, spending time with family, attending her granddaughters’ dance recitals, NASCAR, vacations in Rye Beach, NH with family and cheering for her beloved New York Yankees. And we cannot forget the recent addiction to the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime movies, that provided hours of entertainment.Survivors include her 2 children, Thomas J. (Judy) Landry, Painted Post and Susan (Sean McNamee) Landry-Landauer, Halfmoon; her granddaughter, Gina Landry; her step grandchildren, Thomas and Margaret McNamee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony L. Houser.The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caregivers that surrounded mom with love and respect in her final years. Amber, Danielle, Rose, Justine, and Kathy, along with several others through the time at her daughter’s house, allowed mom to maintain the level of dignity and grace that she had always shown throughout her life. She truly loved each of you, and words cannot express our gratitude for what you did, allowing mom to stay in her daughter’s home and receive the highest level of care possible. She was a quiet woman, with a sharp wit and humor that kept the aides laughing and on their toes throughout their care for her. We thank you.Relatives and friends may call at the Third Presbyterian Church, 113 Winter Street Troy on July 11 from 3 to 4 PM prior to the celebration of her life at 4 PM with Rev. John McAuley, Pastor, officiating. Please wear a mask, we will practice social distancing, and join us as we reflect on the life of this wonderful woman.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Hazel Mary Landry to the Third Presbyterian Church, 113 Winter Street Extension, Troy NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
