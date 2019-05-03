|
Helen Frances Degnan, 91, of Waterford, New York, passed away on Thursday May 2nd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Troy, NY on March 19th, 1928 and was the daughter of the late John and Blandina Deegan. Helen was also predeceased by her brothers William and John Deegan, both of Troy.Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Degnan, of 65 years. She was happily greeted in heaven by both Bob, and their beautiful daughter, Frances Ann. Helen was a wonderful mother whose children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She is survived by her sons Joseph M. Degnan (Kathy) of Troy and Robert E. Degnan Jr. (Kathy) of Mechanicville. Helen was the adored grandmother to Patrick (Caitlin) Degnan, Bryan (Courtney) Degnan, Katie (Matthew) Degnan-Lowen, Todd Degnan and Brad Degnan. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Joey, Mikey, Jane, Kelly and Cameron as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.Helen was a 1946 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a long-time parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Waterford. She retired from the CSEA where she worked in the data processing unit.A beautiful woman, both inside and out, Helen devoted her life to her family. She loved spending time with them at Babcock Lake, summer vacations to York Beach, Maine, and always enjoyed serving her friends and family around the dinner table, especially on Christmas Eve.Our family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of Van Rensselaer Manor for their loving care and compassion shown to Helen over the past 9 years. You will always hold a very special place in our hearts.Funeral services will be Monday at 9 am from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford, and at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-8 pm.Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-frances-degnan
Published in The Record on May 4, 2019