Helen Joy Obituary
Troy: Helen Joy, 90, of Beechwood Apartments, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Community Hospice at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Poestenkill, Helen was the daughter of the late Clayton and Esther (née Keneston) Reichard, and wife of over 55 years to the late Zebloun F. Joy, Jr. Helen grew up in Poestenkill and attended Averill Park High School. She was a longtime member of the Poestenkill Christian Church of Disciples and a longtime resident of Joy Lane in Brunswick.Helen retired from the Brittonkill School District in 1990. She worked for the school district in different capacities and, at the time of her retirement, had been a bus driver for a number of years. She was also a Camp Fire Girls Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother to Pack 527 of Eagle Mills. Additionally, Helen was a master gardener, and she provided devoted in-home care to her beloved Zeb for over twenty years. She enjoyed the last years of her life in the company of good friends at Beechwood Apartments.Helen was the sister of the late Mildred King and Frederick Reichard.Survivors include her children David L. (Linda) Joy of Eldersburg, MD; Gary W. (Cheryl) Joy of Brunswick, and Diane L. Palmer of Troy; her sister Florence Coonradt of Grafton; her granddaughters, Debbie Joy of Eldersburg, MD and Rebecca (Jeff) Wilcox of Mechanicsburg, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.Helen’s family wishes to thank the Beechwood Apartments family, Mohawk Ambulance Service, and the Progressive and Hospice Care Units at Samaritan Hospital for the care given to Helen in recent years and these last days of her life.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home, 2237 NY-7, Troy, NY, with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m.Burial will follow the service at the Eagle Mills Cemetery.The family requests donations in Helen’s memory to be made to The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or the Poestenkill Christian Church of Disciples, P.O. Box 292, Poestenkill, NY 12140. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-joy
Published in The Record on Aug. 15, 2019
