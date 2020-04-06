|
|
Troy-Helen Kussler, 79 formerly of Grafton, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of William McConnell and Mary Ida Gaudett McConnell and the loving wife to the late Thomas Kussler.Helen enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, she loved her family especially her grandchildren.Helen is survived by her children Salvatore (Alesia) Giuliano and Donna Lucy, her grandchildren Christine Matson, Thomas (Heather) Giuliano, Anthony Giuliano and Erica White and Heather Giuliano, her great grandchildren Katheryn Matson, Jacob Matson, Elexis Strack, Annie Dragon, Tyler Giuliano and Aaliyah Dewitt, her siblings Larry, James, Cissy and Kay. In addition to her husband Thomas, she was predeceased by her siblings Billy, Linda. Nancy and Ginny.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling hours and services will be held for family on Thursday April 9, 2020. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Helen may be made to St. Jude The Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Online condolences at www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-kussler
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2020