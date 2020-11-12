Averill Park - Helen M. Splain, 90, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush after a long illness.Born in Medina, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Bielak and Martha Gurzynski Bielak and wife for 51 years of Paul L. Splain. She had resided in Averill Park for over 35 years and was a graduate of Medina High School.Helen was a homemaker; devoted to her children and her beloved husband, Paul. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and spending time with her family.Survivors in addition to her husband, include her children, Michael (Barbara) Mauragis of MI, Paul (Jamie) Splain of FL, and Kelly Connolly of IL; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and her brother, Tony (Debbie) Bielak. She was predeceased by her son, Paul Mauragis and her 3 siblings, Donald Bielak, Dorothy Kujawa, and Eleanor Stanton.Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery in Averill Park.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Helen M. Splain to the St. Henry's Church PO Box 550 Averill Park, NY 12018.To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
