Latham - Helen L. White McGovern, 102, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Center for Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls, after a brief illness.Born in Cleveland, OH, she was daughter of the late William White and Charlotte Harriman White and wife of the late William P. McGovern, II. She came to Troy as an infant and attended the Mary Warren Free Institute and Troy High School.Mrs. McGovern worked for Behr-Manning in Watervliet for 20 years, retiring many years ago and she and her husband ran the Sky Bar Tavern in Watervliet from 1948-1955.She was a communicant of the former Church of the Holy Cross and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy.Survivors include a daughter, Barbara (George) Arakelian, Troy; a son, William P. (Barbara) McGovern, III, Esq., Buskirk, NY; a sister, Joan Dupont, Troy; four grandchildren, David (Lois) Arakelian, Daren (Tracy) Arakelian, Christian Arakelian and Alison (Douglas) Arakelian and five great grandchildren, Michael, Charlie, George, Eva and ZhaZha. She was predeceased by two granddaughters, Karen and Molly McGovern and two sisters, Elaine Felt and Gertrude Shoemaker.The family expresses its gratitude to Mom's friend Sue Sennett for her loving and faithful service to our mother.Funeral service private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Helen L. McGovern to the Karen and Molly McGovern Memorial Fund which helps local families struggling to meet expenses as a result of life-threatening illnesses, c/o RRCHHS, Inc, P.O. Box 132, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-l-white-mcgovern


Published in The Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
