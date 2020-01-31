The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Provencher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. LaCasse Provencher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. LaCasse Provencher Obituary
Clifton Park – Helen M. LaCasse Provencher, 85, of Clifton Park passed away at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany, with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born in Pleasantdale and was the daughter of the late Odillon and Irene Marois LaCasse. She went to Pleasantdale School and graduated from Catholic Central High School. Helen worked at General Electric in Waterford in customer service for several years before her retirement. Helen loved to go bowling and was an avid artist, oil painter and loved to draw. Wife of the late Ollie Provencher. Mother of Ann Marie (Kevin) Omelia of Troy, Michael Provencher of Las Vegas and Helen Rymanowski (Fiancé Mike Eaton) of Cohoes, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Survived by 4 sisters, 1 brother and predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waterford. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-m-lacasse-provencher
Published in The Record on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now