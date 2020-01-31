|
Clifton Park – Helen M. LaCasse Provencher, 85, of Clifton Park passed away at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany, with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born in Pleasantdale and was the daughter of the late Odillon and Irene Marois LaCasse. She went to Pleasantdale School and graduated from Catholic Central High School. Helen worked at General Electric in Waterford in customer service for several years before her retirement. Helen loved to go bowling and was an avid artist, oil painter and loved to draw. Wife of the late Ollie Provencher. Mother of Ann Marie (Kevin) Omelia of Troy, Michael Provencher of Las Vegas and Helen Rymanowski (Fiancé Mike Eaton) of Cohoes, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Survived by 4 sisters, 1 brother and predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waterford. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-m-lacasse-provencher
