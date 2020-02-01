|
Clifton Park – Helen M. LaCasse Provencher, 85, of Clifton Park passed away at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany, with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waterford.
Published in The Record on Feb. 2, 2020