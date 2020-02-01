The Record Obituaries
|
Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
More Obituaries for Helen Provencher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Provencher

Helen M. Provencher Obituary
Clifton Park – Helen M. LaCasse Provencher, 85, of Clifton Park passed away at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany, with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waterford.
Published in The Record on Feb. 2, 2020
Print Obituary
