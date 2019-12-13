The Record Obituaries
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Helen R. Mason

Helen R. Mason Obituary
Troy-Helen R. Mason, 94 passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Funeral Home.Memorial donations in memory of Helen may be made to Community Hospice 295 Valley View Blvd. Rennselaer, NY 12144. www.communityhospice.org/donate Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 15, 2019
