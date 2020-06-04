Helen Ruth Hickory born October 26th 1946 passed away on May 31st 2020 in St Peter's hospital Albany New York with her husband Dudley Hickory at her side.Helen is superseded by both her parents and her sister.Helen leaves behind five children Tinamarie Ruth McCormick, Ann Chaney Seith, Bernard Ploof, and Dawn and Joshua Hickory. Helen also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren,. Helen also leaves behind brothers and sisters and extended family with nieces and nephews that will surely miss her.Services will be held at the Reachout fellowship Church on Osborne Road in Albany New York on Friday June 5th at 4:00.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store