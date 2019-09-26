|
|
Troy - Helena L. Weaver, 82, entered into eternal rest of natural causes on September 24, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Charlotte Christian and the wife of the late Robert H. Weaver. Helena had formerly been employed by Montgomery Ward and retired from Verizon. She had been involved with Junior Achievement some years ago. Helena was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church where she sang in the choir and taught elementary-level religious education. She was also a member of the Festival Celebration Choir for many years, was an avid Broadway theater goer and was a member of the Michael Ball fan club. Helena enjoyed traveling and being with her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Robert (Terri) Weaver and Ronald (Amy) Weaver; four grandchildren, Cheryl McGuire, Natalie and Ian Weaver, and Paul Savaria, Jr.; three great grandchildren, Josh Savaria and Keelie and Phoebe McGuire; her siblings, Charlotte, Butch, Lil, George, and Jack Christian; and other relatives and friends. Helena was predeceased also by her daughter, Roberta “Robin” H. Weaver; her brother, Jim Christian; and an infant sister, Doris. The funeral will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, Troy Sunday from 4 until 8 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helena-l-weaver
Published in The Record on Sept. 27, 2019