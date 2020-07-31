1/
Helene E. Greenwood
CLIFTON PARK-Helene E. Greenwood, of Clifton Park, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Funeral will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Please express your online condolences at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helene-e-greenwood


Published in The Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
