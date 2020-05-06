Troy, NY - Dr. Henry L. Ehrlich, PhD passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday. He was 94. Dr. Ehrlich was born on August 31, 1925 in Stettin, Germany. Son of Max and Gerda (Tannenwald) Ehrlich. ln 1940, he emigrated with his family to the United States while fleeing Nazi persecution in Europe. He developed an interest in microbiology as a high school student and later majored in Biochemical Sciences at Harvard College, where he graduated in L948 with a BS. He later earned his MS degree at the University of Wisconsin. ln 1951, he also completed his PhD in Agricultural Bacteriology with a minor in Biochemistry. He later joined the faculty of the Department of Biology at Rensselaer Polytechnic lnstitute (Rpl) in Troy, New York where, until he retired in 1994, he taught and conducted research on topics ranging from sulfide bio oxidation, manganese oxidation and reduction, chromium reduction and bauxite beneficiation. Henry L. Ehrlich has been listed as a noteworthy biology professor by Marquis Who's Who. He is also credited with numerous significant publications and research in his field of science. Henry was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He will truly be missed.Graveside services will be held at the B'nai Shalom Cemetery, 100 Belle Avenue in Troy, NY on Friday, May 8, 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-henry-l-ehrlich-phd-1
Published in The Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.