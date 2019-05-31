BrunswickHenry R. Reiser, Sr., passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Eddy Memorial surrounded by his loving family.Born in Brooklyn on August 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Harold Reiser and Madeline Jacobsen Reiser and the loving husband to the late Eleanor Keevern Reiser, she passed in 2007.Raised in Troy, Henry graduated from Troy High School, He served proudly in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War, serving from 1952 to 1956.Henry worked and retired from Norton Company (Nashua Corp) in Watervliet. Henry was a devoted husband and father, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends and occasional trips to the Foxwoods Resort, enjoyed astrology and swimming with his friends at the Cohoes Community Center.Henry is survived by his three sons Henry (Libby) Reiser, Jr. of Brunswick, John (Sandra) Reiser of Melrose, Daniel (Meg) Reiser of Melrose, his grandchildren Jessica (Justin Tencz) Harriman, Jennifer (Ken) Nusca, Michael Reiser, John (Karen) D’Amico, David Alderman, Daniel Reiser, Jr., Elara Reiser, his great grandsons Christian Harriman and Liam Harriman, his sister Lorraine (Jerry) O’Melia, his sister in law Kay Reiser, also survived by several nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife Eleanor, Henry was predeceased by his daughter Suzanne Alderman, his son-in-law Mark Alderman, his brother Harold Reiser and his sister Sue (the late Clarence) Newton.Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, 8 109th Street, Troy, New York 12182. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday at funeral home, Burial with military honors will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Henry may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-r-reiser-sr Published in The Record on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary