Howard Goldstein, 82 of Troy, NY, died on Friday evening, July 19, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Troy, Howard was the son of the late Ben and Anne Meisel Goldstein. He attended School 18 and Troy High School. After graduation he attended Bryant College. Howard served in the US Navy for 3 years and served on the USS Kearsarge Aircraft Carrier as a cryptographer. After his discharge from the Navy, Howard went to work with his father and uncle at the National Iron and Metal Scrap Yard on Park Avenue in Albany.After the closing of National Iron and Metal, Howard went to work for August Bohl Construction. Following his employed at Bohl he went to work with his friend, Jake Freedman at R. Freedman’s Scrap Yard in Green Island. He ran the precious metal department for Jake for 25 years. He really enjoyed the scrap business and it was in his blood since he was a youngster. Howard later went to work as a shuttle bus driver at the Albany International Airport for 3 years, transporting folks from the airport to the parking lots.Howie had a great love for cars and could often be seen washing and waxing his car at any given time. He also enjoyed working on the computer and dealing with the stock market. Howard was a longtime member of Temple Beth El in Troy.Howard is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sarah M. Gordon Goldstein, a daughter, Jennifer S. Kriedberg and her husband Michael and a son, Scott G. Goldstein. He also leaves his 3 grandsons, Robert, Brian and William. He was predeceased by his brothers, Mickey and Stephen Goldstein as well as his sister-in-law, Carole Goldstein. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.Services at Temple Beth El, 411 Hoosick Street in Troy on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment will follow in the Beth El Cemetery on Belle Avenue in Troy. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Howie in a special way may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204, ASPAC, 424 East 92nd Street New York, NY 10128-6804 or Temple Beth El in Troy. For directions or to leave a condolence message for Howie’s family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-goldstein
Published in The Record on July 21, 2019