Hoosick Falls, NY - Irene E. Acevedo, 78, passed away on Monday May 21st, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY. She resided on Seward Street in Hoosick Falls and was the wife of the late Pedro L. Acevedo Sr., they were married on May 26, 1962.Irene was born on July 22, 1940, in Buskirk, NY, daughter of the late Leroy and Muriel (Barnhardt) Hunt. She was a waitress at the LaPalma's Restaurant in Latham, NY. Irene enjoyed going to bingo and shopping and was a past member of the Eagles in Hoosick Falls.Survivors include her son Pedro L. Acevedo Jr. (Darlene), grandchildren Cielo Cross (Kenneth II), Alicia Acevedo, great-grandchildren, Anthony Amidon, Riley-Drew Cross, Avianna Cross, sister Kathleen Kyea (Edward), brothers Jim Hunt (Linda), Martin Hunt (Shirley), also several nieces and nephews. Irene is predeceased by three sisters Marjorie Karrem, Helen Murry, Ozella Chaplin and four brothers Leroy, Nicholas, Joseph and Robert Hunt.Funeral services will be Friday May 24th, at 6:00pm, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the through the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/irene-e-acevedo
Published in The Record on May 23, 2019
