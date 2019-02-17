|
Irving S. ( Schlami) Kaplan, age 90 of the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the nursing home. Born and educated in Troy, Irving was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was employed for many years in sales by the Cincinnati Shoe Corporation and later became a supervisor. Irving was a long time member of Temple Beth El in Troy.He enjoyed playing paddle ball and his weekly card games with his friends. Irving resided in Troy for the most part of his life, later moving to Sunrise, Florida where he resided from 2005 to 2017, eventually returning to the Capital District.Mr. Kaplan is survived by his loving wife, Rita Aronson Kaplan, his devoted children, Sheri (John) Opitz of Troy and Alan (Nancy) Kaplan of Malta.Cherished grandfather of Ashley, (Dave DeNero) Kaplan, Jordan Kaplan and Daniel Kaplan. Great grandfather of Jackson and Carter DeNero. He also leaves many nieces and nephews as well as close friends. Irving was predeceased by 9 siblings. Irv’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue Albany on Monday, today, February 18th at 1:30pm. Interment will follow in the Beth El Cemetery in Troy, NY. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to call at the residence of Alan and Nancy Kaplan in Malta, NY on Tuesday evening from 7-9pm. On Wednesday evening the period of mourning will continue at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home, 180 Washington Avenue Extension from 4:30 to 6:30pm with a minyan service at 4:30pm Those wishing to remember Irving in a special way may make a memorial contribution to either the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home or , 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, New York 12203. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/irving-s--schlami-kaplan-1
Published in The Record on Feb. 18, 2019