Irwin D. Buck
Toms River, NJ - Irwin D. Buck, 84, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was born to Ruth and Stanley Buck in Leonia, NJ. When the family relocated to upstate NY, Irwin graduated Averill Park High School in 1954. He then attended Hudson Valley Community College and RPI graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering.Moving to NJ, Irwin was an employee of Bell Labs in Holmdel, and later, Lucent Technologies, Inc. for over forty years prior to his retirement in 2000. As a 44 year member of Green Island, Irwin was an avid boater and longtime member of the Barnegat Bay Power Squadron. He also loved music, and played the organ attending many concerts in Lakehurst. He traveled extensively, and when home was often found in his garage working on an endless stream ofrepairs for his friends and neighbors.Irwin is survived by his brother and sister, Dennis and Dawn, two cousins, a niece, grandniece, two great grandnieces, and three nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Shirley. As per his request, his remains will be interred in the family plot in West Sand Lake, NY. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/irwin-d-buck


Published in The Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
