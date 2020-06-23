J. Edward "Ed" Sullivan Jr.
Ballston Lake, New York - J. Edward “Ed” Sullivan, Jr. of Ballston Lake, passed away May 11, 2020. Funeral will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church in Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Calling hours will be from 10-12 noon Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.With the current restrictions in place, visitors to the funeral home and mass will require facial coverings. Visitors will follow current limitations.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
