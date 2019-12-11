|
|
Troy - Jacob ‘Jake’ Douglas Kipling, 23, of Parkview Court Troy died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Albany.Born in Albany, he was son of Ursula Rosato of Troy and Douglas Kipling of Stillwater and stepson of Christine Kipling. He had resided in the Troy and Albany areas all his life.Jake was worked at the Tipsy Moose Restaurant in Troy as a waiter.He enjoyed playing guitar, was an avid music lover and loved mountain climbing. He liked traveling to Yosemite Park for rock climbing.Survivors in addition to his parents include a sister, Alexus Kipling, Troy; a brother, Samuel Kipling, Stillwater and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3-6 PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Jacob Douglas Kipling to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacob-jake-douglas-kipling
Published in The Record on Dec. 12, 2019