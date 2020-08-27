Poestenkill - Jacqueline “Jackie” Ackner, 85, passed August 25, 2020 at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Wynantskill, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Stritsman and the wife of the late Henry J. Ackner. Jackie attended Sacred Heart School and Catholic Central High School. In addition to being a homemaker, at various times in her life, she worked at Montgomery Wards, at the family farm stand in Wynantskill and at the NYS Dept. of Tax and Finance. A communicant of St. Jude’s Church, she enjoyed camping and garage sales, was an avid gardener, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include three children, Craig (Shelly) Ackner, Kevin (Lisa) Ackner, and Dawn Ackner; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Eunice) Stritsman; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Stritsman. The funeral will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Saturday from 8:30 until 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Masks must be worn at all services and social distancing is expected http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacqueline-jackie-ackner