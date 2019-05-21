Jacqueline L. Jacques, 80, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly on her 80th birthday, May 19, 2019.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Roland Galipeau and Marie Anne Giguere Galipeau and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School.Jacqueline was a Home Health Care Aid with The Eddy Home Health Care in Troy.She loved to work out at Planet Fitness in Brunswick, reading books which she would read from cover to cover in a day, was an accomplished cake decorator, loved cooking and was an avid cat lover. She had been a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Sycaway.Devoted mother of Randy Jacques of Troy, Suzanne (Eric) Smith of Bernville, PA, Danielle Jacques of Troy, Christa Durrick (Dane Harstine) of Emmaus, PA and the late Jeanine Leona Jacques, who are survived by their father Raymond Jacques of Troy, 20 year companion of Mr. Travis, sister of Ronald Galipeau, Jacques Galipeau and the late Claudette Galipeau, cherished grandmother of Tiffany Quintal, Morgan Remmington, Alexis Durrick and Brandon Durrick and the adored great grandmother of Skyla, Ayden, Keira, Blake and Julianne.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182 on Thursday, May 23rd from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon and to her Funeral Service which will be celebrated at Noon.Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Troy.Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204, in memory of Jacqueline L. Jacques.Please express on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacqueline-l-jacques Published in The Record on May 22, 2019