Troy- James A. Cancilla “Blackie”, 93, of Speigletown passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Born in Troy, he was the son to the late Joseph Cancilla and Alexcina Charbonneau Cancilla and the loving husband to the late Ruth Cancilla.James graduated from Troy High School, he served proudly in the United States Army. He worked for RPI for over 30 years as an Electrical Helper.He was a 35 plus year member of the Speigletown Fire Department, a member of the VFW Post 469 and a member of the Civil Defense. He enjoyed hunting, fishing spending time with his family and his fire house family.James is survived by his son John (Gloria) Cancilla of Speigletown, his grandchildren Andrew, Nicholas, Kayla, Leah, Edward III, William and Tanya, his 10 great grandchildren, his sister Marie King, also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Ruth, James was predeceased by his siblings Pasquale 1, Katherine, Pasquale II (Joe), Helen, Josephine, and his twin Arthur.Due to COVID-19 pandemic, calling hours and funeral services will be private, Entombment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations in memory of James can be made to the Speigletown Fire Department, the Transfiguration Parish or Community Hospice. Online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-cancilla
Published in The Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.