James Charles Beattie, 67, died suddenly, July 1, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, but grew up in Watervliet, New York. Jim graduated from Watervliet High School in 1970 and then attended Schenectady County Community College for Criminal Justice. He served in the US Army for 3 years as a Military Police. Once his tour was over he then became a Rensselaer County Correctional Officer. He then went on to becoming a Deputy Sheriff road patrol and eventually ended up working as a Confidential Investigator for Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and retired after 40 years of service. Retiring and residing in Punta Gorda, Florida after living in Grafton, NY for 37 years.He is the son of deceased James G. and Catherine F. Beattie.He is survived by his wife of almost 46 years and his high school sweetheart, Deborah Gettings Beattie, three children, son James E. (Deceased), daughters Jess Beattie and Jamie (Eric) Rodford and the light of his life his two granddaughters Emma Rose and Erica Grace Rodford all of Troy NY and his step-granddaughter Tara Rodford of Westerlo, NY. He also leaves behind 2 sisters and 6 brothers and many nieces and nephews (especially loved “the silver spoon kids”)!Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, baseball and was a die hard fan of the game of football. Patriots being his team of choice. He also enjoyed playing poker with the guys.At Jim’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. His ashes will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. He loved being a Police Officer and if you so desire, donations may be made to:Rensselaer County Sheriff Dept. PBA OrTunnel for Towers Police, Firefighters and Military. 718-987-1931 http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-charles-beattie