TROY – James E. LaPosta, Sr., 86, former Speigletown resident, passed away on Friday, April 05, 2019 at The Grand Nursing Facility, Guilderland.Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John J. LaPosta, Sr. and Madeline Cupolo LaPosta and beloved husband of Margaret Garren LaPosta of Clifton Park.Survivors in addition to his wife, Peggie include his two sons James E. LaPosta, Jr. and wife Susie of Connecticut, John G. LaPosta and life partner Tina Kruger of Niskayuna, daughter Kathi M. Carney and life partner Mark of Nashville, six grandchildren Garren, Joseph, Nicholas and Sophia LaPosta, James E. LaPosta, III and Diane LaPosta and several nieces and nephews.James was predeceased by his three brothers Anthony, John, Jr. and Frank LaPosta.Funeral service will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 from the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh and at 10:00 a.m at the Transfiguration Church, 50 Hillview Drive, Speigletown. Committal services will follow at the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel, Oakwood Avenue, Troy with Full Military Honors.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205. Please visitwww.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-e-laposta-sr-1 Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary