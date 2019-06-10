|
James Edward Beattie, 42, died suddenly while on vacation in St. Kitts with the love of his life Emily Goodyear. Jim lived in Louisville, Kentucky since the fall of 2018. He was employed by CAPTURE HIGHER ED. He was born and raised in Grafton, New York and graduated from Berlin Jr./Sr. High School. He moved to Charlotte, North Carolina and lived there for 16 years. Jim enjoyed life to the fullest with hiking, biking, gardening and traveling. He totally enjoyed being the vice-president of the SILVERSPOON CLUB. Jim leaves behind the love of his life, Emily Goodyear; parents Deb and Jim Beattie of Punta Gorda, Florida; two sisters Jess Beattie and Jamie (Eric) Rodford and two nieces Emma and Erica Rodford of Troy, New York, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be no calling hours.Donations may be made in his memory to The . http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-edward-beattie
Published in The Record on June 12, 2019