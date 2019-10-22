Home

Troy: James F. Demers, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Troy on April 30, 1931 he was the son of the late John and Mary Morris Demers.He was a lifelong area resident and a US Army Veteran. Jimmy was a cashier at Barna’s Superette for over 50 years until the store closing. He was a huge Yankee fan, a member of NRA and an avid hunter. Jimmy also enjoyed a few beers and a Scotch and water, or two, from time to time, at the local Troy watering holes.Jimmy is survived by a brother, Roland “Mike” Demers of CA, his nieces and nephews, Kimberly Prefore, Donna Montroy, Susan Gardner and AJ Barna as well as several other nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his brothers, Chester Demers, John “Jack” Demers and Robert Demers, and his sisters, Katherine “Kaye” Barna, Gloria Sharon and Joan Prefore.A very special thank you to the nursing staff on C2 of the Van Rensselaer Manor, especially Jim’s Angel on Earth, Caroline Moran, Mel, Andrea and Joanne.Funeral services will be held, today, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave. Troy. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home 10 to 11 before the service. Interment will follow in St. Jeans Cemetery, Troy. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-francis-demers
Published in The Record on Oct. 23, 2019
