December 4, 1946-October 2, 2019 QUEENSBURY - On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Jim Berry took “The Perfect Turn” through the pearly gates on his final run.Born on December 4, 1946 in Troy, New York, he was the only child of the late James and Doris (Dufresne) Berry.He retired from Warren County DPW after 30 years of dedicated service. As a professional ski instructor, Jim spent over 50 years with the West Mountain Ski School and was awarded a lifetime season pass for his commitment. In retirement, he shared his love of fishing with many friends throughout the region. He was especially thrilled to introduce these interests to his granddaughter, Stella, and loved being her Pop Pop. Skiing in the Alps, cheering for the NY Giants and organizing the Jim Berry Open (which evolved into the Berry Jam) were memorable times Jim shared with his daughter, Lauren.Survivors include his daughter Lauren Berry and her husband Ryan Ross, his granddaughter Stella Ross and many others Jim embraced as family.Friends may call from 10 am to noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY with a memorial service to immediately follow at noon at the funeral home.If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-j-berry-jr
Published in The Record on Oct. 4, 2019
