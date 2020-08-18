LATHAN, N.Y.-James J. Rhoads, 39, of Latham, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. (Facial coverings are required and there is a capacity limit of 50). Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115 th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. For the complete obituary, to share a memory or to express your on-line condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com