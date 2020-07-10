1/
James "Bert" Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy – James “Bert” Johnson, 85 passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital.Born on August 20, 1934 in Albany, moved to Troy, then Wildwood, New Jersey and then Fairhaven, MA, he was the son to Helger Johnson and Margaret Doody Johnson and the loving husband to Sharon Carbonneau Johnson. Bert graduated from Fairhaven High School, class of 1953, he joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard and he proudly served the United States Airforce from 1957 to 1961. He was a dedicated Troy Police Officer for over 32 years, retiring in 1994, he also worked part time at Russell Sage College as a security officer for 28 years, also retiring in 1994.Bert was an avid New York Yankee and New York Giants fan.In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children Cindy (Charles III) Finning and Thomas (Daphne) Johnson, his grandchildren Morgan Johnson, Cassandra, Charles IV and Tonya (Taylor) Finning-Ellis, his siblings Margaret (Ernest) Lavoire, Doris (late Paul) Forand, Thomas ( Dawn) Johnson, Helger (Cherri) Johnson, Karla (Brian) Mello and the late Irene (Kenneth) Martin, Bert is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 30 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY.Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation at Ease, https://www.operationatease.org in memory of Bert.For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved