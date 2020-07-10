Troy – James “Bert” Johnson, 85 passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital.Born on August 20, 1934 in Albany, moved to Troy, then Wildwood, New Jersey and then Fairhaven, MA, he was the son to Helger Johnson and Margaret Doody Johnson and the loving husband to Sharon Carbonneau Johnson. Bert graduated from Fairhaven High School, class of 1953, he joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard and he proudly served the United States Airforce from 1957 to 1961. He was a dedicated Troy Police Officer for over 32 years, retiring in 1994, he also worked part time at Russell Sage College as a security officer for 28 years, also retiring in 1994.Bert was an avid New York Yankee and New York Giants fan.In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children Cindy (Charles III) Finning and Thomas (Daphne) Johnson, his grandchildren Morgan Johnson, Cassandra, Charles IV and Tonya (Taylor) Finning-Ellis, his siblings Margaret (Ernest) Lavoire, Doris (late Paul) Forand, Thomas ( Dawn) Johnson, Helger (Cherri) Johnson, Karla (Brian) Mello and the late Irene (Kenneth) Martin, Bert is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 30 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY.Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation at Ease, https://www.operationatease.org
