TROY: James O’Brien Jr., of Troy, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 86, at The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. James was born in Cohoes, NY on September 18, 1933. He was the son of the late James O’Brien Sr. and the late Albina DeLude O’Brien. He was a resident of Troy for most of his life. James was married to the late Joyce Phoenix O’Brien for 48 years before her passing in March of 2004. He attended Sacred Heart School and LaSalle Institute, both located in Troy. Serving in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957, James worked on fighter jets as an Airman First Class. During the Korean Conflict, he spent time overseas in Japan and Korea and earned several medals for his service. After his time in the service, he was a home heating specialist for various local businesses, including his own. In addition, he held positions as head of maintenance at the Y.W.C.A. in Troy and the Guilderland Public Library. In his spare time, James enjoyed following sports teams including the New York Giants, Notre Dame Football, and UConn Women’s basketball. He also relished the time he spent with family and enjoyed sharing his military experiences to those who would listen. James is survived by his children, Kevin (Pamela) O’Brien of Key West, FL; Eric O’Brien of Troy, NY, who went above and beyond in caring for his father over the years; and Nicole (Jeffery) Pelletier of Averill Park. He had one granddaughter, Lauren Pelletier of Averill Park, who was the light of his life. James thought the world of her and enjoyed spending time with her. He was very proud of her scholar achievements and the beautiful young woman she became. James is predeceased by his two brothers, Kenneth O’Brien and Leo O’Brien, and a sister, Constance O’Brien. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Rita O’Brien of Woodstock, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. The O’Brien family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Eddy Memorial geriatric Center for their loving care of James during the last year of his fulfilling life.Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass 10:30 am on Monday October 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Avenue, Troy, NY. Burial with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of James may be made to Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/. www.wynantskillfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-obrien-jr-1
Published in The Record on Oct. 25, 2019